Celebration of Life announced for fallen Gwinnett County police officer

article

The Brief Celebration of life is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville. A procession will follow to Tim Stewart Funeral Home; public may line the route. Officer Pradeep Tamang was killed Feb. 1 responding to a hotel fraud call; GBI is investigating.



A public celebration of life will be held Saturday for Pradeep Tamang, the Gwinnett County police officer killed in the line of duty during a hotel shooting that also critically wounded another officer.

What we know:

The service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville, with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Police are asking attendees to be seated by 9:30 a.m. Overflow parking will be available at GateCity Church. Following the service, a procession will depart the church and travel to Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with community members encouraged to line the route.

From the church, the procession will turn right onto State Route 20. It will continue to Scenic Highway (SR-12) where it will turn right.

The procession will then turn left onto Grayson Highway (SR-20) and follow it to Simonton Road where it will turn left.

It will then turn right into the parking lot of the funeral home.

Gwinnett County police and local officials have asked the public to honor Tamang’s life while prioritizing safety along the procession route.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gwinnett police identify officer killed, second officer wounded in hotel shooting

The backstory:

Tamang, 25, was killed Feb. 1 while responding to a reported fraud call at a Holiday Inn Express near Stone Mountain. Authorities said Tamang and another officer, Master Police Officer David Reed, went into a hotel room, where a suspect with active warrants allegedly opened fire without provocation. Tamang later died at the hospital, while the second officer remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.