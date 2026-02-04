article

The Brief Master Police Officer David Reed is recovering after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a Sunday morning shootout. The incident claimed the life of Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang, marking the first line-of-duty death for Gwinnett County in 2026. Suspect Kevin Andrews is currently in custody without bond, facing murder and aggravated assault charges.



A Gwinnett County police officer shot Sunday while responding to a fraud call has successfully made it through surgery.

What we know:

The police department said Master Police Officer David Reed is doing well after the procedure.

What we don't know:

The exact injuries MPO Reed suffered have not been released. Officials didn't give specifics about the procedure he had wither.

The backstory:

MPO Reed was shot at a Holiday Inn Express in the 1700 block of East Park Place Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. He was responding to a report of fraudulent credit card use with Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang, who died from his injuries following the shooting.

The suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, was also injured during the exchange of gunfire. Andrews has since been released from the hospital and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He faces several charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident, which officials described as an "unprovoked attack." Gwinnett County police have established a fundraiser to support MPO Reed's recovery and the family of Officer Tamang.