Apalachee High School wellness initiatives aimed at helping students

The Brief Leaders at Apalachee High School are hoping new mental health initiatives will help students as the anniversary of the deadly shooting gets closer. The high school now has two full-time wellness practitioners and three full-time therapy dogs. School leaders are still working to determine what to do with "J-Hall" the now-closed area where the shooting took place.



It's been nearly one year since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School shocked Georgia and the rest of the country, and school leaders are focused on ways to move forward in the new school year.

Apalachee officials say the shooting has led to multiple changes at the school, including increased security and a greater emphasis on mental health and emotional healing.

The backstory:

In September 2024, a student opened fire at the Winder high school, killing two fellow students and two teachers and injuring nine others. In response, the state enacted House Bill 268 effective earlier this year, requiring a statewide database to identify potential threats and tools for faster transfer of student records when they enroll in new schools.

Colt Gray is accused of opening fire using a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" inside the high school’s J hall during the second period of class on Sept. 4, 2024. Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Gray's father, Colin Gray, is also facing charges in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, a judge denied the elder Gray's request to challenge a previous ruling that upheld his indictment.

What they're saying:

At a board meeting on Tuesday, Apalachee's principal introduced Kelcie Zimmer, the school's recovery coordinator, who then told the board about the changes brought about since last year's shooting.

"This is what's going on in the school. This is what we have for you," she said.

Both the teacher and student recharged rooms have been remodeled, with two full-time wellness practitioners serving in the student's Wildcat Wellness Den.

The high school now has three full-time therapy dogs - Bo, Rallie, and Frankie - each of them stationed in different parts of the campus.

Other initiatives include a planned school spirit mural and decorated benches.

School officials are still trying to determine what to do with "J-Hall," where the shooting took place.

Barrow County Schools new security

Dig deeper:

Barrow County school leaders have detailed how the district is implementing new measures required by state law over possible violence threats. Safety enhancements at Apalachee High School include the installation of weapons detection systems and classroom telephones, better mapping for law enforcement, and expanded funding for mental health support staff. An anonymous threat‑reporting system has been launched, and the existing 24/7 tipline has been upgraded to ensure rapid response to any concern.

The district is also digitizing the transfer of student records to comply with the law’s requirement for quicker communication between schools when students move between districts. Additionally, the Barrow County Board of Education has now committed to funding roughly $2 million to fully cover salaries and benefits for school resource officers, ensuring continued law enforcement presence on all campuses despite the county withdrawing prior support.

School officials say these measures are intended to reassure families and reduce the chance of any future tragedy. With students preparing to return to class tomorrow, officials emphasize that the layered security approach is in place to support a safer school environment.