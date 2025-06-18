Bike tour highlights Atlanta's civil rights history

The Brief The "Atlanta's Journey for Civil Rights Bike Tour" is one of several treks led by Bicycle Tours of Atlanta, and celebrates the city's rich civil rights history. The three-hour guided tour explores sites including Reynoldstown, the birthplace and burial site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Historic Sweet Auburn Neighborhood and Business District. City native and Bicycle Tours of Atlanta founder Robyn Elliott calls the tour "more relevant than ever."



People across the country will celebrate Juneteenth tomorrow, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

According to those who worked tirelessly to make it a federal holiday, Juneteenth is a day "for reflection and rejoicing" — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we did both of those things while exploring the city of Atlanta on two wheels.

Throughout the morning, we brought viewers along on the "Atlanta’s Journey for Civil Rights Bike Tour," one of several tours offered by Bicycle Tours of Atlanta. City native Robyn Elliott (who now goes by the title Chief Happiness Officer) created Bicycle Tours of Atlanta back in 2009 and says the goal of the tours is twofold: to allow people to explore Atlanta in a unique way, and also to explore relevant issues of the day in an engaging way.

"Atlanta’s Journey for Civil Rights Bike Tour" is a three-hour guided trek through the city that Elliott calls "more relevant than ever," and explores sites including Reynoldstown, the birthplace and burial site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Historic Sweet Auburn Neighborhood and Business District. Each tour is $75 per person, and includes the bike, helmet, and bottled water and snacks ($99 for an e-bike upgrade).

For more information on Bicycle Tours of Atlanta and to check out the various tours offered, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning more about the fascinating civil rights history of Atlanta.

