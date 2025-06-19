Atlanta's 'water boys' accused of using Cash App to scam more drivers

The Brief Two victims say teens stole more than $1,000 using Cash App. The scam involves drivers handing over their phones to the water sellers. Atlanta police have received multiple reports of similar incidents.



It was a bottle of water that cost Tristen Richardson $1,000.

She said she tried to give Atlanta's infamous "water boys" money using Cash App, but they took advantage of her kindness.

"One of the boys came up to my window," Richardson said.

But she didn't have any cash, so she offered to send them two dollars on Cash App.

"He took the phone. He was like, nah, let me just, let me just type in the right [username]," Richardson said. "When he gave the phone back to me and I sent the payment, it was $1,100."

Richardson reported the theft to Atlanta Police investigators, who were unable to immediately provide details on the case.

"My heart sank because I was like, oh my God, that's like a big chunk of money," she said.

And she's not alone.

On Monday, a man reportedly lost a thousand dollars at that same exact intersection, with the water boys using the same exact tactic, according to a police report.

Earlier this month, FOX 5 reported on a woman who was losing $800 through a QR code provided by a group of water boys off of Interstate 20 and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

The emotional TikTok Richardson made right after the incident has gone viral.

"I had so many comments on my video of people saying, that's the oldest trick in the book," Richardson, who lives in Locust Grove, said. "I've never heard of that trick. Like, I live in the suburbs. I was raised in the suburbs."

"If you're in Atlanta and you pass by the water boys, I wouldn't even press my finger on the roll-down window button," Richardson said. "Don't even bother."

Richardson filed a police report with APD. She says she's in the process of disputing the transaction with Cash App -- but that could take weeks.

She has started an online fundraiser after sharing her misfortune, which she said will more than cover her losses.

The company did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

