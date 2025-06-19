Expand / Collapse search

Forsyth County deputies investigate shooting at Deerfield Crossing Apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2025 10:42pm EDT
Forsyth County
Authorities are investigating a shooting at the Deerfield Crossing apartments in Forsyth County on June 19, 2025. article

The Brief

    • Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Junction at Deerfield Crossing apartments in Alpharetta.
    • Authorities confirmed minor injuries from the incident, but details are still unclear.
    • Detectives are actively working on the scene, with updates pending as the investigation progresses.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Thursday at the Junction at Deerfield Crossing apartment community.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the complex, located at 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive, after receiving reports of gunfire. 

Law enforcement officials confirmed that there were minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

Detectives remained on the scene well into the night as the investigation continued.

The Source: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.

