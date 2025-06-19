Forsyth County deputies investigate shooting at Deerfield Crossing Apartments

article

The Brief Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Junction at Deerfield Crossing apartments in Alpharetta. Authorities confirmed minor injuries from the incident, but details are still unclear. Detectives are actively working on the scene, with updates pending as the investigation progresses.



Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Thursday at the Junction at Deerfield Crossing apartment community.

What we know:

Authorities responded to the complex, located at 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive, after receiving reports of gunfire.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that there were minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

Detectives remained on the scene well into the night as the investigation continued.