Forsyth County deputies investigate shooting at Deerfield Crossing Apartments
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting that occurred on Thursday at the Junction at Deerfield Crossing apartment community.
What we know:
Authorities responded to the complex, located at 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive, after receiving reports of gunfire.
Law enforcement officials confirmed that there were minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.
Detectives remained on the scene well into the night as the investigation continued.
The Source: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office provided the details for this article.