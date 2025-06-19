Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb Fire crews rescue fawn stuck in mud at Henderson Mill Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 19, 2025 10:33pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fawn rescued from mud by firefighters

Fawn rescued from mud by firefighters

DeKalb County firefighters were able to pull a small fawn which was stuck in the mud at Henderson Mill Park.

The Brief

    • DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to a call at Henderson Mill Park, initially believed to be a person trapped in mud, but found a distressed fawn instead.
    • Fire crews acted quickly and carefully to rescue the exhausted fawn, ensuring it was brought to safety unharmed.
    • The department highlighted the rescue as a demonstration of their commitment to helping those in need, describing it as "a small rescue with a big heart."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A call for a person trapped in the mud at Henderson Mill Park turned out to be something else entirely—a young deer in distress.

What we know:

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded early Thursday to reports of someone stuck, but upon arrival discovered a fawn, exhausted and stuck after wandering too far into the mud.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department rescued a trapped fawn at Henderson Mill Park on June 19, 2025.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department rescued a trapped fawn at Henderson Mill Park on June 19, 2025. (Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department)

What they're saying:

"Without hesitation, our dedicated crews jumped into action," the department said in a statement. "Working carefully and quickly, they were able to free the frightened fawn and bring it to safety unharmed."

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department rescued a trapped fawn at Henderson Mill Park on June 19, 2025.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department rescued a trapped fawn at Henderson Mill Park on June 19, 2025. (Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department)

The department called it "a small rescue with a big heart," noting it's just another example of their commitment to helping anyone—or anything—in need.

The Source: The Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department provided the details for this article.

DeKalb CountyNewsWild NatureHeartwarming News