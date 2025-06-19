DeKalb Fire crews rescue fawn stuck in mud at Henderson Mill Park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A call for a person trapped in the mud at Henderson Mill Park turned out to be something else entirely—a young deer in distress.
What we know:
DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded early Thursday to reports of someone stuck, but upon arrival discovered a fawn, exhausted and stuck after wandering too far into the mud.
The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department rescued a trapped fawn at Henderson Mill Park on June 19, 2025. (Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department)
What they're saying:
"Without hesitation, our dedicated crews jumped into action," the department said in a statement. "Working carefully and quickly, they were able to free the frightened fawn and bring it to safety unharmed."
The department called it "a small rescue with a big heart," noting it's just another example of their commitment to helping anyone—or anything—in need.
The Source: The Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department provided the details for this article.