DeKalb Fire crews rescue fawn stuck in mud at Henderson Mill Park

The Brief DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to a call at Henderson Mill Park, initially believed to be a person trapped in mud, but found a distressed fawn instead. Fire crews acted quickly and carefully to rescue the exhausted fawn, ensuring it was brought to safety unharmed. The department highlighted the rescue as a demonstration of their commitment to helping those in need, describing it as "a small rescue with a big heart."



A call for a person trapped in the mud at Henderson Mill Park turned out to be something else entirely—a young deer in distress.

What we know:

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded early Thursday to reports of someone stuck, but upon arrival discovered a fawn, exhausted and stuck after wandering too far into the mud.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department rescued a trapped fawn at Henderson Mill Park on June 19, 2025. (Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department)

What they're saying:

"Without hesitation, our dedicated crews jumped into action," the department said in a statement. "Working carefully and quickly, they were able to free the frightened fawn and bring it to safety unharmed."

The department called it "a small rescue with a big heart," noting it's just another example of their commitment to helping anyone—or anything—in need.