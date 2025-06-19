Journalist Mario Guevara faces criminal charges in Gwinnett County amid ICE custody

article

The Brief Mario Guevara faces charges in Gwinnett County for distracted driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and reckless driving, related to filming an ICE operation while driving. Guevara was arrested during a protest in DeKalb County and transferred to ICE custody; he is in the U.S. illegally, having overstayed his visa since 2012. Immigrant rights advocates and press freedom groups condemn his arrest, asserting he was performing journalistic duties, while his legal team seeks a bond hearing.



A Spanish-language journalist arrested during a protest in metro Atlanta is now facing criminal charges in Gwinnett County and remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

Mario Guevara, 47, was charged this week by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office with distracted driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and reckless driving.

His attorney said the charges stem from allegations that Guevara filmed an ICE operation while behind the wheel and ran a red light.

The backstory:

The charges come days after Guevara was arrested for obstruction by Doraville police during the "No Kings" protest in DeKalb County, where about three dozen demonstrators were taken into custody. Guevara, who was born in El Salvador and has a significant online following, was transferred to ICE custody after his release from the DeKalb County Jail on Monday.

What they're saying:

Immigration officials told FOX 5 Atlanta that Guevara is in the country illegally. They said he overstayed his visa and was ordered to leave the U.S. by an immigration judge in 2012. His legal team acknowledges that he does not have current legal immigration status, but argues he is authorized to work in the country.

The other side:

Immigrant rights advocates and press freedom groups have condemned his arrest and detainment, arguing Guevara was carrying out his journalistic duties during the demonstration.

What's next:

Guevara’s legal team is working to secure a bond hearing in immigration court, though a date has not yet been scheduled. Activists say they plan to hold another demonstration Saturday in Lawrenceville demanding his release.

