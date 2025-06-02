Tacos & Tequilas on Ponce de Leon Avenue temporarily closed after kitchen fire

article

A restaurant on Ponce de Leon Avenue has been forced to temporarily close after a fire over the weekend.

Officials say the fire broke out at Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

What we know:

According to Atlanta fire, the flames started in the ventilation and spread to the roof.

Crews used a ladder truck to get to the roof and had to open a section of the building to put out the blaze.

Thankfully, the business did not suffer much damage and no one was hurt.

What they're saying:

The restaurant's owner said on Facebook that they are "deeply grateful for the swift response of our local emergency services."

"While this is an incredibly difficult moment for our team, we are committed to reopening as quickly as possible," the post read.

The owners have not given a timeline for when they expect to be back open.