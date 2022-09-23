Expand / Collapse search
Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Peachtree Corners
FOX 5 Atlanta
Josiah Hughley

Josiah Hughley

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 20-year-old Josiah Hughley on Thursday in Atlanta. He's charged with the murder of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman and aggravated assault. 

Police said Coleman was inflating his tires on July 10 when men tried to take his car and shot and killed him.

He's in custody at Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond, police said.

Police don't believe there are any more suspects in Coleman's murder still at large. The arrest comes after a second suspect, Miles Collins, was arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 1. David Jarrad Booker on July 20 was the first suspect arrested in association with the murder.

Arrest in coach's murder during botched carjacking at QuikTrip

Gwinnett County police say 20-year-old David Jarrad Booker of Stone Mountain was arrested in the death of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 10 at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle. Authorities said Coleman was trying to stop his car from being stolen while putting air into his tires at a gas station.

Gwinnett police seek suspects in fatal car jacking attempt at Peachtree Parkway QuikTrip

In Norcross, Gwinnett County police say a man was shot to death on Sunday after he attempted to stop his car from being stolen while putting air in his tires at the QT on Peachtree Parkway. Officials say that the three suspects are still on the run.

According to investigators, Coleman was at the air pumps when a black four-door vehicle occupied by three men backed in directly next to him.

When one of the suspects entered Coleman's car from the driver's side, Coleman got physical with two of the suspects, authorities said.

Officials reported as the altercation was occurring, a driver of a vehicle, who was unaware of what was happening, pulled up behind Coleman's car to wait to utilize the air pumps, causing one of the suspects to back into that waiting car as they tried to flee.

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated.

Who was Bradley Coleman? 

Friends mourn loss of beloved coach gunned down in attempted carjacking

Friends say Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in

According to a GoFundMe to support his daughter, Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

"It was horrible—just horrible—just complete devastation," said Gloria Coleman.

Family, friends share loving words at vigil for father, coach killed at a QuikTrip on Peachtree Parkway

Family, friends, former teammates, and community members come out and share loving words during a vigil to honor the life and legacy of Bradley Coleman, father and coach killed at the QuikTrip on Peachtree Parkway.

Coleman’s longtime friend Reid Sanders, who played with him at Southern University, said Coleman was back home in Gwinnett to visit over the weekend.

"If I would’ve known I wouldn’t have a chance to talk to him again, I would have told him how much I loved him," Sanders said, holding back tears. "He was just one of the most genuine guys, nice people. Always had a smile on his face. Brought the energy."