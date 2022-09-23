Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

article

Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 20-year-old Josiah Hughley on Thursday in Atlanta. He's charged with the murder of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman and aggravated assault.

Police said Coleman was inflating his tires on July 10 when men tried to take his car and shot and killed him.

He's in custody at Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond, police said.

Police don't believe there are any more suspects in Coleman's murder still at large. The arrest comes after a second suspect, Miles Collins, was arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 1. David Jarrad Booker on July 20 was the first suspect arrested in association with the murder.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 10 at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle. Authorities said Coleman was trying to stop his car from being stolen while putting air into his tires at a gas station.

According to investigators, Coleman was at the air pumps when a black four-door vehicle occupied by three men backed in directly next to him.

When one of the suspects entered Coleman's car from the driver's side, Coleman got physical with two of the suspects, authorities said.

Officials reported as the altercation was occurring, a driver of a vehicle, who was unaware of what was happening, pulled up behind Coleman's car to wait to utilize the air pumps, causing one of the suspects to back into that waiting car as they tried to flee.

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated.

Who was Bradley Coleman?

According to a GoFundMe to support his daughter, Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

"It was horrible—just horrible—just complete devastation," said Gloria Coleman.

Coleman’s longtime friend Reid Sanders, who played with him at Southern University, said Coleman was back home in Gwinnett to visit over the weekend.

"If I would’ve known I wouldn’t have a chance to talk to him again, I would have told him how much I loved him," Sanders said, holding back tears. "He was just one of the most genuine guys, nice people. Always had a smile on his face. Brought the energy."