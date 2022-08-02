Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT

article

Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say they have been working over the clock to figure out who killed 29-year-old Bradley Coleman. A little more than a week after they made their first arrest, officials now say they connected the shooting with a man already in custody in Henry County.

The shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 10 at the QuikTrip at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle Authorities say Coleman was trying to stop his car from being stolen while putting air into his tires at gas station.

According to investigators, Coleman was at the air pumps when a black four-door vehicle occupied by three men backed in directly next to him.

When one of the suspects entered the Coleman's car from the drivers side, Coleman engaged in a physical altercation with two of the suspects, authorities said.

Officials reported that as the altercation was occurring, a driver of a vehicle, who was unaware of what was happening, pulled up behind Coleman's car to wait to utilize the air pumps, causing one of the suspects to back into the waiting car as they tried to flee.

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett County Police Department stated.

On July 21, investigators said they arrested 20-year-old David Jarrad Booker of Stone Mountain in connection to the murder. Monday, officials say they charged another suspect, identified as Miles Collins, with Coleman's murder and aggravated assault.

Police say that Collins is currently in custody at the Henry County Jail and will be brought to Gwinnett County at a later date.

Miles Collins (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Who is Bradley Coleman?

According to a GoFundMe to support his daughter, Coleman "graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross High School State Basketball Championship, played football in Louisiana, and came back to Georgia to coach high school football."

"It was horrible—just horrible—just complete devastation," said Gloria Coleman

Coleman’s longtime friend Reid Sanders, who played with him at Southern University, said Coleman was back home in Gwinnett to visit over the weekend.

"If I would’ve known I wouldn’t have a chance to talk to him again, I would have told him how much I loved him," Sanders said, holding back tears. "He was just one of the most genuine guys, nice people. Always had a smile on his face. Brought the energy."

Officials have not identified remaining two suspects involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.