Fire damages NW Atlanta duplex, sends man to hospital

The Brief A fast-moving fire tore through one side of a duplex in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday. One man was rescued, given CPR and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Two neighbors and two dogs escaped safely; the cause is under investigation.



A fast-moving fire tore through one side of a duplex early Tuesday in northwest Atlanta, sending one man to the hospital and prompting a large emergency response, authorities said.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the scene along Oliver Street NW near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, where firefighters worked inside the damaged unit for more than 30 minutes to monitor hot spots. Utility crews shut off gas service as a precaution, officials said.

What they're saying:

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, firefighters rescued a man from the burning unit and began CPR before transporting him to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately available. Two people living in the adjoining unit were displaced but escaped without injury, along with two dogs that were also rescued.

Officials said the home had working smoke detectors, which they credited with helping prevent a worse outcome.

The American Red Cross will provide assistance to those who were displaced.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.