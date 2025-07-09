North Carolina man arrested for car break-ins at Georgia churches

article

The Brief Deshawn Johnson was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, for car break-ins at two churches in Covington, and faces multiple charges. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with various police departments to locate and arrest Johnson. The investigation is ongoing, with potential for additional charges and arrests.



Authorities have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a string of car break-ins outside two churches in Covington, Georgia, officials announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Deshawn Johnson, 26, of North Carolina, was taken into custody in Raleigh on July 8 and is expected to be extradited to Newton County.

He faces eight counts of entering auto and one count of aggravated assault following a series of incidents on July 6 at Journey Baptist Church and Community Fellowship Baptist Church.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said its Criminal Investigations Division worked alongside other internal units and partnered with the Loganville Police Department and Raleigh Police Department to locate and arrest Johnson.

What we don't know:

Investigators said the case remains active, and additional charges may be filed. Authorities also indicated that more suspects could be arrested.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ezell Brown thanked all involved for their swift cooperation.

"I express my sincere appreciation to all individuals and partnering agencies whose cooperation and efforts led to this arrest," Brown said.