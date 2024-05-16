Two found dead inside car in Coweta County neighborhood

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies investigate the death of two people inside a car along Hayward Bishop Way on May 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

Two people were found dead inside a car in a Coweta County subdivision on Thursday evening.

The car was parked next to the curb along Hayward Bishop Way near Hayward Bishop Court inside the Peek’s Crossing subdivision.

A resident noticed the vehicle, saw two people appearing to be unconscious inside, and called 911.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, a man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

FOX 5 crews saw crime scene tape blocking the street surrounding a blue Nissan, which had its windows covered with sheets. Deputies were erecting a privacy barrier around the vehicle.

Details surrounding the deaths remain under investigation by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.