Former Atlanta Police Officer charged with murder

A former officer with the Atlanta Police Department is charged with murder

Koby Minor was also booked into the Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, leadership was made aware of Minor’s arrest by the Union City Police Department on Wednesday. He then submitted his resignation, which was effective immediately.

Minor had been with APD since July 2018 and was on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested in Milton on December 2023, according an APD spokesperson.

The details surrounding his arrest in Milton and Union City were not immediately available.