19-year-old arrested for attempted robbery shooting in Peachtree Corners

The man wanted for an attempted robbery at a Peachtree Corners apartment complex on April 11 has been arrested, according to Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 11 at The Vines Apartments on the 3500 block of Peachtree Corners Circle.

The victim was reportedly parked in a truck at the complex when a man approached the vehicle's driver's side and demanded money.

When the victim tried to drive away, police say the man fired at the truck. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

On April 29, GCPD detectives obtained warrants for 19-year-old Quavion Black of Stockbridge. He was then arrested by Henry County police and is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. He is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree.