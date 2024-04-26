Attempted robbery at Peachtree Corners apartment ends in shots fired, police say

article

Gwinnett County Police detectives are searching for a gunman connected to a shooting during an attempted robbery in a Peachtree Corners apartment parking lot.

Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 11 at The Vines Apartments on the 3500 block of Peachtree Corners Circle.

According to the officials, the victim was parked in a truck at the complex when a man approached the vehicle's driver's side and demanded money.

When the victim tried to drive away, police say the man fired at the truck. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators described the gunman as a thin Black man with short hair. He was wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants. He may have tattoos on his left arm.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.