One person was injured in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta park on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 4:45 p.m. to Cleveland Avenue Park. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim, only identified as a male, was found by officers with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the person to an area hospital in critical condition.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cleveland Avenue Park shooting: One person shot in southwest Atlanta (FOX 5)

The name and condition of the person have not been released.

No arrests have been announced.

Cleveland Avenue Park, a nearly 6-acre park owned and operated by the city of Atlanta, consists of a baseball diamond, basketball court, and playground area. It is adjacent to the Cleveland Avenue Library, Cleveland Recreation Center, and Cleveland Avenue Elementary School.

