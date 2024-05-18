Angela Bassett, Spelman 2024 Commencement Address: How to watch live

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ORANGE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Angela Bassett gives the commencement speech at 2023 Chapman University Commencement Ceremony at Chapman University on May 19, 2023 in Orange, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Hours after President Joe Biden gives the commencement address at Morehouse College, renowned actress Angela Bassett is expected to impart wisdom to the graduates of Spelman College with her own address.

Bassett will be the keynote speaker at Spelman's 137th commencement on May 19.

During the ceremony, the famed actress, director and executive producer, known for her starring roles in Waiting to Exhale, What's Love Got to Do With It, 911, the Black Panther series, Damsel and many others, will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts honorary degree. Bassett graduated from Yale University with both her bachelor's and master’s degrees in the 80s.

Spelman will also honor Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Harvard University two-time graduate and the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

Rose Scott, the highly acclaimed host and producer on Atlanta's NPR station, WABE, will receive the National Community Service Award for her nearly two decades worth of interviewing politicians, ambassadors, civic and social leaders, as well as her dedication to her community. Scott is a proud graduate of Indiana State University.

Meanwhile, Rev. Dr. Flunder, founder of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ, spoke at the 2024 baccalaureate ceremony on Saturday.

Commencement is expected to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will be live-streamed here on Spelman's website.