Biden, Morehouse College Commencement 2024 address: How to watch live

President Joe Biden was invited to Atlanta to address Morehouse College's graduating class of 2024, a move that has garnered mixed reactions over the past few weeks.

Multiple pro-Palestine protests have broken out on Morehouse College's campus amid the Israel-Hamas war recently. News of Biden's arrival isn't sitting right with some voters who are unhappy with his handling of the conflict.

Some saw Biden's invitation as the school choosing a side in the ongoing war.

Morehouse College Provost Kendrick Brown said the school invited Biden last September, which would have been before Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Morehouse President David Thomas said he viewed the coincidence as an opportunity to come together during a time of high tension in the world.

Still, others saw the opportunity to speak at one of the top historically Black colleges in the nation as nothing more than a political move to gain points with young voters and communities of color ahead of his rematch against former President Donald Trump.

With the looming threat of protests on Sunday, Morehouse College officials have said they would rather cancel the proceeding than make any arrests during it.

This commencement address marks Biden's second consecutive year speaking at a historically Black college or university (HBCU). In 2023, he delivered the commencement address at Howard University.

There are several ways to watch Biden's commencement speech at Morehouse on FOX 5 Atlanta:

The commencement ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 19 at 9 a.m. on Century Campus.

Biden arrives in Atlanta for Morehouse commencement

President Biden touched down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday afternoon.

As he exited Air Force One, he was welcomed by Sen. Raphael Warnock, South Carolina State Rep. Sanford Bishop, and former Fulton County Commissioner John Eaves. All three are graduates of Morehouse.

"As a proud alum of Morehouse College, I'm thrilled to welcome the President of the United States to Georgia and to Morehouse College," Warnock said.

Mayor Andre Dickens, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Sen. Ossoff were also part of the welcome wagon.

US President Joe Biden (R) embraces Marlon Kimpson (L), member of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations in the Office of the US Trade Representative, upon Biden's arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia on May 18, 2024. Also pictured are US Senator Raphael Warnock (L), Democrat of Georgia, South Carolina State Representative Sanford Bishop (2nd R) and former Fulton County Commissioner John Eaves (R). The group are alumni of Morehouse College, where Biden will deliver remarks at the college's graduation ceremony on May 19.

As expected, the president's motorcade caused closures and backed up traffic on GA-400, I-75, I-85 and the connector.

He's expected to stay overnight ahead of his planned speech.

Biden pays Mary Mac's Tea Room a visit

Ahead of Biden's speech at Morehouse, he made a couple of campaign stops and spent some one-on-one time with Georgia voters.

One of those stops was at Atlanta's famed Mary Mac's Tea Room in Midtown.

US President Joe Biden greets former Georgia State Representative and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams (L) during a campaign event at Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia on May 18, 2024.

In his short remarks in the tearoom, Biden wasted no time going after former President Donald Trump.

"My opponent is not a good loser," Biden said to the small crowd. "But he is a loser."

Biden's campaign speech appeared to be more about the dangers of re-electing Trump, rather than the benefits of his own re-election.

"Everything you let me do, everything you helped me do, everything we've done, they want to undo," Biden said. "From the climate legislation, to not allowing medicare, to negotiating drug prices, our democracy is really on the line. Listen to the things he says."

FOX 5 met Kerry Singleton at the event. Singleton is a 2024 graduate of Morehouse who says young, Black voters like himself are going to be key to a Biden victory in November.

"If young people don't vote, it'll really cost us an election. No vote is a vote for Donald Trump, and that's something that we cannot have at all," Singleton told FOX 5 Atlanta. "So to the young people out there, it's crucial, more crucial than it has ever been before."

A young girl at the Tea Room Saturday got a very special moment when President Biden came to speak with her one on one.

"He taught me how not to stutter, and he said that I was a very important person," said young Harper Tucker.

US President Joe Biden speaks to a young girl during a campaign event with volunteers and supporters at Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia on May 18, 2024.

Harper's mother, Lawana Tucker, said her daughter has a speech impediment and President Biden has been very inspiring for her.

"The president has been open and vocal about his stuttering issues. So he told her, ‘never let anybody tell you that you can't and that you're not enough because you stutter.’ So it just kind of continues to give her a little confidence," Tucker said.

But Tucker said she understood Biden’s reason for coming to Atlanta and supported getting out the Black vote in Georgia.

US President Joe Biden speaks to supporters and volunteers during a campaign event at Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta, Georgia on May 18, 2024.

"It re-energizes us, reminds us why we're out doing this job every day, why we're getting voters to the polls," Tucker said. "This is so good to see the president, for him to come and tell us why this election is so important."

The president then went on to a private fundraising event to which they only allowed his national press pool.

Angela Bassett delivers commencement at Spelman College

Across the way, actress Angela Bassett is hosting the 2024 commencement at Spelman College, where she's also expected to receive an honorary doctorate.

FOX 5 Atlanta has more information on how you can watch her speech live.