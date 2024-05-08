Students, others stage protest against Biden at Morehouse College

Approximately 50 people gathered at Morehouse College on Wednesday afternoon to protest President Joe Biden's upcoming commencement address later this month. The diverse group included students from Morehouse, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University, along with local community members.

The protesters voiced opposition to Biden's appearance, citing his support for Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. They called on the university to rescind the invitation extended to the President. It's worth noting that the school invited Biden before Hamas's October attacks, which killed thousands of Israelis and prompted a response from Israel that led to tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza officials.

In addition to the conflict, the protesters also highlighted concerns about police militarization and the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which they referred to as "Cop City." They further demanded that Morehouse and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) divest from groups supporting Israel.

One Morehouse student emphasized that Biden's visit is seen as an attempt to gain political points among Black voters. Protesters referred to the protest area as a "liberated zone" and advocated for Biden's speech to be canceled.

A petition on Change.org calling for the cancelation of the speech has garnered over 700 signatures so far.