Atlanta Airport MARTA Station to reopen after $55M renovations
MARTA Airport Station project construction (Credit: MARTA)
ATLANTA - MARTA riders who used to take the train to get to and from the Atlanta airport are in for a treat on Monday. The station, which has been closed for renovations over the last six weeks, is finally reopening.
MARTA spent $55 million to improve the high-traffic station.
Those improvements included new flooring on the concourse and platform levels, better lighting, a new ride store, public art installations, replaced signage, new elevators and a new canopy structure.
Artistic rendering of MARTA Airport Station project (Credit: MARTA)
"If we didn't do the shutdown, then this project would go on seventeen months longer," MARTA’s Deputy Chief of Bus Operations Thomas Drozt told FOX 5.
