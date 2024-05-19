Atlanta Airport MARTA Station to reopen after $55M renovations

Image 1 of 4 ▼ MARTA Airport Station project construction (Credit: MARTA)

MARTA riders who used to take the train to get to and from the Atlanta airport are in for a treat on Monday. The station, which has been closed for renovations over the last six weeks, is finally reopening.

MARTA spent $55 million to improve the high-traffic station.

Those improvements included new flooring on the concourse and platform levels, better lighting, a new ride store, public art installations, replaced signage, new elevators and a new canopy structure.

Artistic rendering of MARTA Airport Station project (Credit: MARTA)

"If we didn't do the shutdown, then this project would go on seventeen months longer," MARTA’s Deputy Chief of Bus Operations Thomas Drozt told FOX 5.

