Atlanta Airport MARTA Station closes for renovations

Starting Monday, April 8, MARTA says Airport Station will be closed for renovations.

The construction will take place over the course of six weeks, through Sunday, May 19. The plan is to remove and replace the floor tiles on the concourse and platform levels and prepare the site for a new canopy structure.

If you need a ride to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, you can still take a MARTA shuttle bus between College Park Station and the North Terminal Lower Level downstairs from North Baggage Claim. Transportation is available 22 hours a day, from 4 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority provided the following instructions for clarity:

If you’re flying out or heading to work at the airport, travel to College Park Station as you normally would, exit the train and follow the signs for the shuttle to the airport located in the station bus loop. The shuttle will drop you at the North Terminal Lower Level – doors LN1 and LN2 – conveniently located near the employee entrance.

If you’re flying in or heading home from your job at the airport, follow the signs to Ground Transportation and North Baggage Claim. "MARTA Shuttle to Train" signs will lead downstairs to the North Terminal Lower Level where you can board the shuttle between doors LN1 and LN2.

You can learn more about this project here.

