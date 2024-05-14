Memorial Day 2024: Atlanta airport prepares for busy travel rush

Leaders at the world's busiest airport are preparing for things to get a lot busier when the Memorial Day travel rush kicks into gear next week.

The unofficial start to summer and the summer travel season is expected to bring millions of travelers through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport is estimating that 2.5 million passengers will head to and from Atlanta from Wednesday, May 22 to May 29.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines expects nearly 3 million customers - a 5% increase from 2023. United Airlines is planning to fly more than half a million people a day.

AAA says some of the top destinations this year include Orlando, Florida, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, southern California, Miami, Denver, and Boston.

One thing that's thankfully not too much higher than 2023 is flight prices. AAA says they've only seen a slight bump from 2023.

Airport officials are encouraging travelers to check parking options before heading for their flights.

Like every year, they also encourage you to get to the airport early - 2 hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours for international travel.

While MARTA's Airport Station remains closed for renovations, the transit authority expects the station to be reopened days before the big travel rush starts.