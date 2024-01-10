Expand / Collapse search
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta ranks No. 1 for most guns found in 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:03PM
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say the Transportation Security Administration is finding less firearms at checkpoints at Atlanta’s airport so far this year. article

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say the Transportation Security Administration is finding less firearms at checkpoints at Atlanta’s airport so far this year. (FOX 5)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has again claimed the title for having the most firearms discovered at TSA checkpoints.

451 guns were discovered at Atlanta's main airport in 2023, according to the TSA.

The TSA says they intercepted 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023. Approximately 93% of the firearms were loaded.

The top 10 are:

  1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta -- 451
  2. Dallas Fort Worth International -- 378
  3. Houston's George Bush Intercontinental -- 311
  4. Phoenix Sky Harbor International -- 235
  5. Nashville International -- 188
  6. Denver International -- 178
  7. Orlando International -- 164
  8. Tampa International -- 144
  9. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International -- 135
  10. Dallas Love Field - 125

This total surpasses the previous year's record of 6,542 guns that were stopped and represents the highest one-year total in TSA history.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, they found 1,665 firearms at checkpoints, which is an average of 18 firearms per day at TSA checkpoints.

When a gun is detected, the TSA issues a fine of up to approximately $15,000. They also revoke their TSA PreCheck eligibility for up to 4 years and may conduct enhanced screening to ensure there are no other threats present.                                      

The TSA screened 858 million individuals in 2023.

Hartsfield-Jackson was ranked as the world's busiest airport for 2023. 