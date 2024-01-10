Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta ranks No. 1 for most guns found in 2023

article

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has again claimed the title for having the most firearms discovered at TSA checkpoints.

451 guns were discovered at Atlanta's main airport in 2023, according to the TSA.

The TSA says they intercepted 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023. Approximately 93% of the firearms were loaded.

The top 10 are:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta -- 451 Dallas Fort Worth International -- 378 Houston's George Bush Intercontinental -- 311 Phoenix Sky Harbor International -- 235 Nashville International -- 188 Denver International -- 178 Orlando International -- 164 Tampa International -- 144 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International -- 135 Dallas Love Field - 125

This total surpasses the previous year's record of 6,542 guns that were stopped and represents the highest one-year total in TSA history.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, they found 1,665 firearms at checkpoints, which is an average of 18 firearms per day at TSA checkpoints.

When a gun is detected, the TSA issues a fine of up to approximately $15,000. They also revoke their TSA PreCheck eligibility for up to 4 years and may conduct enhanced screening to ensure there are no other threats present.

The TSA screened 858 million individuals in 2023.

Hartsfield-Jackson was ranked as the world's busiest airport for 2023.