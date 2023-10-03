More than 5K firearms found by TSA at airports so far this year, 339 guns found in Atlanta

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials say they have intercepted more than 5,000 guns so far this year at security checkpoints at airports around the country.

339 guns were found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TSA says that 94% of the guns found were loaded.

This year's total is forecasted to pass last year's total of 6,542 nationwide.

TSA says you can travel with a gun, but it must be in your checked bag.

"Passengers may travel with a firearm, but it must be in their checked baggage," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Firearms are only permitted in checked baggage, unloaded in a locked hard-sided case and must be declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter. Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in the secure area of an airport or in the passenger cabin of an aircraft even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction."

If a gun is found, TSA contacts local law enforcement to safely unload and take possession of the firearm. They may also arrest or cite the passenger, depending on local law.

TSA can also impose a civil penalty of up to $15,000.