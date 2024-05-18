Stone Mountain Village holds annual citywide clean-up

article

Stone Mountain Village looked cleaner than ever after its annual citywide clean-up on Saturday.

Village residents teamed up with city council members and officers from both the police department and the public works department to clean up litter in parks and neighborhoods, the downtown area, and the cemetery.

The clean-up was followed by a community cookout at the Baptist Lawn, which was the first time an event was held at the large green space recently purchased by the City of Stone Mountain from the First Baptist Church of Stone Mountain.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Stone Mountain Village residents took part in a citywide clean up on May 18, 2024. (Credit: FOX 5 Photojournalist Billy Heath)

Residents broke up into five color coordinated teams, competing for the spot as the best cleaners.

The yellow team took home the top prize for the second year in a row.

FOX 5 Photojournalist Billy Heath captured the event.