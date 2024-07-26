Lane closures, construction projects in metro Atlanta this weekend | What you need to know

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be busy this weekend with multiple construction projects across metro Atlanta. The roadwork could impact some drivers.

GDOT is asking motorists to know before they go so they can avoid long waits.

I-285 resurfacing in DeKalb County

Interstate 285 in between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Henderson Mill Road/Lavista Road in DeKalb County will likely see delays as a resurfacing project continues.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26, until 6 a.m. on Monday, crews will work on I-285 westbound and the entrance and exit ramps between Chamblee Tucker Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road as follows:

Two right lanes and the exit and entrance ramps at Chamblee Tucker will be closed.

When Chamblee Tucker work is complete, two right lanes and entrance and exit ramps at Buford Highway will be closed.

When Buford Highway work is complete, two right lanes and the Peachtree Boulevard entrance ramp will be closed.

When Peachtree Boulevard work is complete, two right lanes and the Chamblee Dunwoody exit ramp will be closed.

If time allows, when Chamblee Dunwoody exit is complete, crews will close the Chamblee Dunwoody entrance ramp.

Signage will advise drivers of these lane and ramp closures in advance. Drivers should expect traffic delays, plan alternate routes, and allow additional travel time during these work hours. This $38 million maintenance project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2024.

I-20 paving in Douglas, Cobb, and Fulton counties.

Interstate 20, just west of Atlanta, will see weekend lane closures. It will impact drivers through Douglas, Cobb, and Fulton counties as roadway milling and paving activities continue.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, expect alternating double left or right lanes to be closed on I-20 eastbound and westbound from the Douglas County line to the I-20/I-285 intersection in Fulton County, approximately 25 miles, beginning 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26, until 6 a.m. on Monday. Motorists approaching the area will be advised of the closures in advance.

SR 3/Tara Blvd. Lane closures in Clayton County for resurfacing.

Drivers should expect lane closures along State Route 3/Tara Boulevard (SR 3) this weekend to continue widening and reconstruction activities between SR 54/Fayetteville Road and Bonanza Church Road in Clayton County.

Weather permitting, work crews will install "rolling" single right or left lane closures throughout the project area on Tara Boulevard beginning 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26, until 6 a.m. Saturday morning, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 29, until 6 a.m. on Monday. Lane closures will "roll" with the crews as they complete work in one area and move to another. This $28.3 million project is scheduled for completion in summer 2024.

I-285 safety project in Clayton County prompts lane closures

The ongoing safety project along Interstate 285 between Riverdale Road and Interstate 75 in Clayton County will continue this weekend. It is expected to force some lane closures.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will install "rolling" lane closures on I-285 eastbound and westbound between Riverdale Road and I-75 beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26, until 5 a.m. on Monday. As work is complete in one area, the closures will "roll" to the next work location. This $318,000 safety and maintenance project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2024.

SR 5 in Marietta resurfacing project

A single lane closure will be in place along State Route (SR) 5/West Atlanta Street this weekend for a resurfacing project from SR 280/South Cobb Drive to SR 120/South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one alternating left or right lane closure will be installed on SR 5/West Atlanta St through the project area beginning 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and Sunday, July 28, until 6 a.m. the following mornings. These lane closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews continue milling, inlay, and resurfacing operations on the roadway. This $1.1 million project is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.

I-75 in Cumberland area undergoes safety project

Contractors for GDOT will install lane closures on Interstate 75 in Fulton and Cobb counties this weekend as part of a project to restripe the roadway between Chattahoochee River and Canton Road. Crews will apply high-reflective striping to improve driver visibility in wet weather conditions.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single lane closures will be installed on I-75 each weekend night beginning Friday, July 26, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures will "roll" as crews complete work in one location and move to the next, as follows:

Friday night:

One left lane closed on I-75 northbound between the Chattahoochee River and the end of the HOV lane northbound.

One left lane closed on I-75 southbound before the I-75 NW Corridor exit to the Chattahoochee River.

One right lane closed on I-75 northbound between the Chattahoochee River and the I-75 NW Corridor exit.

Saturday night:

One right lane closed on I-75 northbound between the Chattahoochee River and the I-75 NW Corridor exit.

One right lane closed on I-75 southbound between the I-285 exit and entrance ramps.

One right lane closed on I-75 northbound between the Cumberland Boulevard exit ramp and the I-285 entrance ramp.

Sunday night:

One right lane closed on I-75 northbound between the Cumberland Boulevard exit ramp and the I-285 entrance ramp.

One left lane closed on I-75 southbound between the I-285 exit and entrance ramps.

One lane closed on I-75 southbound in the vicinity of Windy Hill Road.

I-85 at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road lane closures

Drivers should expect a series of lane closures along Interstate 85 at State Route 42/North Druid Hills Road for the upcoming week.

The closures will affect both daytime and overnight traffic starting Monday, July 29, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 2. Daytime closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., impacting one right lane on the I-85 northbound Frontage Road from SR 42/North Druid Hills Road to Cliff Valley Way. Overnight closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., involving pacing on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound and westbound from Briarcliff Road to the I-85 northbound Frontage Road.

Closures and Detours:

North Druid Hills Road to I-85 southbound: Motorists traveling eastbound on North Druid Hills Road to I-85 southbound should use I-85 northbound Frontage Road and Clairmont Road to access I-85 southbound. Westbound travelers should follow the same detour.

Corporate Drive to I-85 southbound: Drivers on Corporate Drive needing to access I-85 southbound should utilize I-85 southbound Frontage Road, North Druid Hills Road, I-85 northbound Frontage Road, and Clairmont Road.

GDOT says that traffic delays and closures can be monitored at 511ga.org.