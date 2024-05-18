GBI identifies Griffin man shot, killed by Cobb County police in stolen truck

A Griffin man was reportedly shot and killed by Cobb County police late Friday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI identified the man shot as 40-year-old Clifford Jacoby Beck. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police officers reported a stolen box-style truck near Mableton Parkway and Veterans Memorial Highway, and called for backup.

Image 1 of 30 ▼ Cobb County police surround a box truck at a Chevron station along Old Floyd Road at Front Street in Mableton on May 17, 2024. (FOX 5)

The officers followed the truck into the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Old Floyd Road and Fontaine Road and boxed it in.

The passenger of the truck reportedly exited immediately and complied with officers' instructions.

The driver, identified as Beck, drove into the officers' blockade, trying to leave the scene.

Officers fired into the truck, hitting Beck. The truck and a patrol car caught on fire, according to police.

Beck was removed from the truck as EMS and firefighters provided medical aid. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy while the GBI investigates the case. The GBI is called as part of standard protocol whenever there is a shooting involving a Georgia officer.