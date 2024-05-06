Dunwoody High School community mourns passing of 15-year-old girl on campus

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A student at Dunwoody High School dies on campus during the school day on May 6, 2024. (FOX 5)

The Dunwoody High School community is mourning following the death of a 15-year-old girl on the campus on Monday.

The school sent home a letter to parents and guardians on Monday afternoon. Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass wrote that the school was placed on a lockdown during the incident to help restrict movement and allow emergency workers quicker access.

The school will be bringing in grief counselors for faculty and students who may need help during this time.

The name of the child was not released, but DeKalb Fire Rescue officials say she was 15 years old.

While the official cause of death has not been released, firefighters say she suffered cardiac arrest.

The full letter reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic loss of a student today following a medical emergency while at school. We will not disclose additional information about the circumstances surrounding this student’s passing out of respect for the family's privacy.

"The incident occurred as many students were testing. After the medical emergency, the school was put on lockdown to limit movement within the building.

"We understand the gravity of the situation and have shared the news with our students, teachers, and staff this afternoon. We are providing the necessary resources and personnel to assist the staff with grief counseling and are here to offer support to anyone affected by this tragedy.

"Starting tomorrow morning, students will be able to meet with our District Crisis Team members, including school counselors, psychologists, and additional staff. The team will remain on-site to provide support as long as they are needed.

"Everyone reacts to death differently. Our priority is respecting each other's feelings and emotions. As a family, we encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and reactions.

"The Dunwoody High School community is here to support and uplift in any way we can. If you need additional assistance from our administrative or school counseling team, please contact us at 678 874-8502.

"Our deepest sympathies remain with the student’s loved ones during this challenging period. "

