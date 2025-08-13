Man shot in stomach at Holmes MARTA station, shooter on run

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Brief A man was shot in the abdomen during a fight in the bus loop at H.E. Holmes MARTA station Wednesday afternoon. A MARTA police officer on patrol responded immediately, and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. MARTA and Atlanta police are searching for the shooter; service at the station has resumed normal operations.



A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being shot during a fight at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station.

What we know:

MARTA officials said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the station’s bus loop, where two men got into an altercation and one opened fire, hitting the other in the abdomen. A MARTA police officer patrolling inside the station responded immediately.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and taken into surgery. MARTA Police, along with Atlanta police, are actively searching for the shooter. They hope to release an image of the suspected shooter later today.

Transit service at H.E. Holmes was briefly disrupted but has since returned to normal for both bus and rail operations, according to a MARTA representative.