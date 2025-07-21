MARTA releases video of escalator incident after concert

The Brief MARTA released video of last week’s escalator malfunction that injured at least nine people during a crowded rush. The footage shows passengers tumbling as the escalator sped out of control, prompting panic and comparisons to a "nosediving plane." Officials blame overcrowding and say a full investigation is underway to prevent future incidents.



MARTA has released surveillance footage of last week’s frightening escalator malfunction that left at least nine people injured at one of its stations. The video shows a large crowd of commuters attempting to board the escalator before it suddenly accelerates or malfunctions, causing a chaotic pileup.

In the video, passengers can be seen tumbling over one another as the escalator speeds out of control, with several people ending up sprawled on the ground at the base. Witnesses described the terrifying moment as feeling like "a plane about to nosedive straight to the ground."

MARTA officials have attributed the incident to overcrowding, which they say placed unexpected stress on the escalator. The malfunction prompted panic, with some people fleeing the area to avoid being caught in the crush.

Emergency responders treated multiple people on the scene for injuries. MARTA has not yet released additional details about the conditions of those involved, but said a full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.

