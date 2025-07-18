The Brief The Dogan family claims the escalator collapse at the Vine City MARTA station was due to mechanical failure, not a stampede, resulting in multiple injuries. The family expressed frustration over MARTA's lack of acknowledgment and apology following the incident. The Dogans are considering legal action and want to correct media reports, emphasizing the absence of MARTA officials during the incident.



A family injured in Monday night’s escalator collapse at the Vine City MARTA station is speaking out, saying the incident was not the result of a stampede, but a mechanical failure that left them fearing for their lives.

Family leaves Beyoncé concert

What they're saying:

The Dogan family had just left Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the escalator they were riding suddenly gave way.

"We went from the best night of our lives to the worst night of our lives," said Henry Dogan, who attended the concert with his wife Britney and their two daughters.

MARTA officials say at least nine people were injured in the incident and have attributed the accident to overcrowding. But the Dogans say what happened was far more terrifying than crowd pressure.

"The escalator collapsed. It was a free fall," Henry Dogan said. "It didn’t go down slowly. It went down, whoa, really quickly. All I could think about doing was trying to save my family. I tried to grab around and grab all of them."

Post-Cowboy Carter chaos

What we know:

Britney Dogan described the sudden jolt that triggered chaos.

"It stopped so suddenly that it caused a domino and bowling pin effect of bodies," she said. "People jerked forward then all of a sudden jerked back and we were stuck and under there."

Henry said he realized the danger as they plummeted downward. "I whispered in my wife’s ear as we were going down really fast to get ready to jump because all I could think about when it slams to the ground… someone could die."

Not a ‘stampede’ at MARTA station

Big picture view:

The family suffered multiple injuries. Henry said he heard his leg break on impact. Britney tore ligaments in her foot, and their 13-year-old daughter was also hurt in the fall.

"It was never a stampede," Henry emphasized. "That escalator just malfunctioned and it collapsed."

What’s added to their frustration, they say, is the lack of acknowledgment from MARTA.

"It happened Monday night and we are here on Friday and we have yet to get one apology from those officials," Henry said.

Britney added she will never ride MARTA again. "My friend asked me if I would take MARTA again and I said nope. I will never take MARTA again because I have never been that terrified in my life."

Dogans plan legal action

What's next:

The family is now considering legal action. They said they felt compelled to speak out after seeing media reports describing the incident as a stampede and wanted to set the record straight. They also say they did not see any MARTA officials directing traffic or assisting concertgoers at the time of the incident, something they hope will change.