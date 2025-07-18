Manhunt underway for suspect in H.E. Holmes MARTA Station rape

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a rape that occurred early Thursday morning at the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station.

What we know:

According to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the assault took place around 1:30 a.m. on July 17 on the plaza at the west Atlanta station. The suspect is described as a male who was last seen wearing a blue hat, grey shirt, black pants, and black, red, and white sneakers.

What you can do:

MARTA Police are urging the public to use caution if the suspect is spotted and to detain him for identification purposes if possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MARTA Police Communications or reach out directly to Detective A. Barden at 404-427-4941 or abarden@itsmarta.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), texting "CSGA" to 738477, or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org. The P3 Tips app is also available for anonymous submissions.