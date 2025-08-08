MARTA officers shot at Five Point station, gunman on the run

The Brief Two MARTA officers have been hospitalized after a shooting at the Five Points station. The shooting happened after the two officers tried to stop a man from peeing near one of the station's platforms, police say. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and police have not released a description of the suspect.



Two MARTA officers are recovering at Grady after a shooting overnight at the Five Points station.

Authorities say both officers were shot when they tried to stop a man peeing near a platform at the MARTA station.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the station's Alabama Street exit.

According to MARTA, the officers confronted the man and attempted to put handcuffs on him. He then reportedly fired several shots over his shoulder, hitting both officers. The female officer fired back, but did not hit the man, officials say.

Officials say a female officer was grazed by a bullet in the knee and should be released soon to recover at home.

A male officer was shot in the arm and is currently in the ICU. Authorities say the bullet may have shattered his bone, and he may need surgery.

Two officers were shot at the Five Points MARTA station after authorities say they tried to stop a man peeing in the station's parking lot. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 cameras spotted a heavy police presence around the station as investigators worked to gather evidence.

MARTA Chief of Police M. Scott Kreher told FOX 5's Marc Teichner that the gunman got on a train after the shooting and got off at the West End station. The gunman then reportedly tried to get rid of his weapon by throwing it on the station's roof. The weapon has since been recovered.

What we don't know:

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Authorities say they have identified the suspect and that the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force is actively searching for him.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or his identity. They are also not releasing the names of the injured officers.

Local perspective:

Due to the police investigation, service to the Five Points station was temporarily shut down. The station has since reopened.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.