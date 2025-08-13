Flood Watch across North Georgia | Heavy rain threat continues Wednesday

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of North Georgia due to potential river, creek, and stream overflow from heavy rainfall. Saturated soils and additional thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding, affecting low-lying and flood-prone areas. Motorists should be cautious of hydroplaning, and residents in flood-prone areas should monitor forecasts and prepare for possible flooding.



Another day of heavy rain is forecast in northwest Georgia with the potential of another round of flooding.

Flood Watch in North Georgia

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of North Georgia through late Wednesday night.

Forecasters are warning of the potential for rivers, creeks and streams to overflow due to heavy rainfall.

The watch includes Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Polk and White counties, covering cities such as Summerville, Cedartown, Cumming, Rome, Jasper, Calhoun, Woodstock, Gainesville, Dawsonville, Cartersville, Dahlonega and Cleveland.

Heavy rain in the forecast

Dig deeper:

The FOX 5 Storm Team said saturated soils from recent rains, combined with additional thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night, could lead to flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

What's next:

Scattered thunderstorms were expected through the night, with the heaviest activity likely between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Heavy rainfall rates can cause localized flooding, and some storms may produce high wind gusts.

Turn around, don't drown

What you can do:

Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for hydroplaning in heavy rain.

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to monitor forecasts and be ready to take action if flooding develops.