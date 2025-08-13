Death on Tuesday night under investigation in Stonecrest area

The Brief A person injured Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Parc Lorraine in Stonecrest has died, according to DeKalb County police. The cause of the incident has not been confirmed, and the investigation remains open and active. Police are asking anyone with information to submit tips anonymously through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



DeKalb County police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday night in the Stonecrest area.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Parc Lorraine near Fairington Drive around 9 p.m. on Aug. 12. Early information from the scene indicated one person had been injured. On Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed the victim had died from their injuries.

The nature of the incident has not been officially confirmed, but police said the investigation remains open and active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.