More than 100 people evacuated during storm in Catoosa County

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Catoosa County

The Brief Swift water rescue teams evacuated about 115 people from two flooded apartment complexes in Fort Oglethorpe late Tuesday, with no reported injuries. Evacuees were taken to temporary shelters, and the Red Cross is providing overnight accommodations and support. Around 20 Catoosa County roads were closed during the storms, and crews are working to clear debris as floodwaters recede.



Dozens of residents in Catoosa County were rescued from flooded homes late Tuesday after powerful storms dropped several inches of rain in a short period, triggering widespread flooding.

What we know:

According to county officials, all Catoosa County Fire Department personnel were called into action, with swift water rescue teams responding to two apartment complexes in Fort Oglethorpe.

Working alongside Walker County Fire Rescue, crews evacuated about 80 people from The Crossings apartments on Fant Drive, where waist-deep water inundated first-floor units.

Another 35 residents were rescued from the Fountain Brooks apartments on Cross Street after rapidly rising water flooded their homes. Authorities said all residents were safely evacuated without injuries.

Evacuees were transported by Catoosa County Transit/Trans-Aid to temporary shelters at Constitution Hall and the Westside Voting Precincts. The Northwest Georgia Red Cross provided overnight shelter and support at the Catoosa Training Center Rifle Range, operated by the Tennessee Army National Guard near Ringgold.

Catoosa County Animal Control helped secure temporary housing for pets at the county’s animal shelter while their owners remain in temporary accommodations.

Multiple agencies supported the evacuation operations, including the Catoosa County Emergency Management Agency, Catoosa County E-911, CERT, Puckett EMS, the sheriff’s office, building inspections, public works, and Fort Oglethorpe Police Department. Whitfield County Fire Department assisted by staffing Catoosa County fire stations during the rescues.

At the peak of the storms, about 20 roads in the county were closed due to high water and debris. Public works crews are continuing to clear roads as floodwaters recede.