How to protect your pets during hurricanes, severe weather

It’s crucial to consider the safety of not just yourself but your pets as well when bad weather is on the horizon.

Hurricanes can bring dangerous conditions such as flooding, strong winds, and evacuation orders, leaving pets vulnerable if proper precautions aren't taken.

Whether you’re sheltering in place or evacuating, having a solid plan in place for your furry friends can make all the difference. From preparing emergency kits to ensuring a safe space during the storm, here are essential steps to protect your pets when a hurricane strikes.

Plan Ahead and Have a Pet Emergency Kit: Include food, water, medications, medical records, and a photo of your pet. Pack at least 3-7 days' worth of supplies.

Identification: Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an indentification with current information which includes the pet's name and owner's contact information. This applies to ALL pets, even those that live strictly indoors. If you are a snowbird or have more than one residence, make sure you have more tags for each location.

Microchip Your Pets: Ensure your pet is microchipped and has up-to-date contact information in case they get separated from you during the storm​.

Evacuate with Your Pets: Never leave pets behind. If you’re ordered to evacuate, bring your pets with you. Research pet-friendly shelters or hotels in advance. Pets that help people with disabilities are allowed in general population shelters and Red Cross shelters as long as they meet the requirements for service animals under federal law. However, only select emergency shelters will accept regular pets.

Have Sanitation Supplies: Include waste bags, litter, and cleaning products in your emergency kit to manage your pet’s hygiene during extended stays in shelters.

Use Pet Carriers: Have carriers or crates ready for transport. This keeps pets secure during evacuations and prevents them from running away out of fear. Also make sure you have sturdy leashes and harnesses to prevent escape.

Secure a Safe Space: If you're staying home, make sure your pets are indoors. Identify a safe, quiet, interior room where they can be kept away from windows and potential flying debris.

Stay Calm: Pets can sense anxiety, so stay calm and offer comfort during the storm. Familiar items like toys or blankets can help soothe them.

Consider a Backup Caregiver: Put together a list of friends, relatives, animal boarding facilities and veterinarians who can care for your pets in an emergencies.

Post-Storm Caution: After the storm, keep your pets on a leash and supervise them outside. Debris, downed power lines, and contaminated water can pose serious dangers.

If you do lose your pet during a storm or hurricane, contact your local animal control agency. You can also search the Petco Love Lost website.