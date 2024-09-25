How to protect your pets during hurricanes, severe weather

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Habersham County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Chattooga County, Walton County, Cobb County, Gordon County, Towns County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Polk County, Banks County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Union County, Greene County, Putnam County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Bartow County, Walker County, Henry County, Dawson County, White County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Pike County, Coweta County, Hall County, Clayton County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Gwinnett County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Fannin County, Cherokee County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Jasper County, South Fulton County, Spalding County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Newton County, Murray County, Heard County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Troup County, Gilmer County, Upson County, Clay County
6
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

How to protect your pets during hurricanes, severe weather

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 1:18pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - It’s crucial to consider the safety of not just yourself but your pets as well when bad weather is on the horizon.

Hurricanes can bring dangerous conditions such as flooding, strong winds, and evacuation orders, leaving pets vulnerable if proper precautions aren't taken.

Whether you’re sheltering in place or evacuating, having a solid plan in place for your furry friends can make all the difference. From preparing emergency kits to ensuring a safe space during the storm, here are essential steps to protect your pets when a hurricane strikes.

Plan Ahead and Have a Pet Emergency Kit: Include food, water, medications, medical records, and a photo of your pet. Pack at least 3-7 days' worth of supplies.

Identification: Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an indentification with current information which includes the pet's name and owner's contact information. This applies to ALL pets, even those that live strictly indoors. If you are a snowbird or have more than one residence, make sure you have more tags for each location.

Microchip Your Pets: Ensure your pet is microchipped and has up-to-date contact information in case they get separated from you during the storm​.

Evacuate with Your Pets: Never leave pets behind. If you’re ordered to evacuate, bring your pets with you. Research pet-friendly shelters or hotels in advance. Pets that help people with disabilities are allowed in general population shelters and Red Cross shelters as long as they meet the requirements for service animals under federal law. However, only select emergency shelters will accept regular pets.

Have Sanitation Supplies: Include waste bags, litter, and cleaning products in your emergency kit to manage your pet’s hygiene during extended stays in shelters.

HURRICANE HELENE STORIES

Use Pet Carriers: Have carriers or crates ready for transport. This keeps pets secure during evacuations and prevents them from running away out of fear. Also make sure you have sturdy leashes and harnesses to prevent escape.

Secure a Safe Space: If you're staying home, make sure your pets are indoors. Identify a safe, quiet, interior room where they can be kept away from windows and potential flying debris.

Stay Calm: Pets can sense anxiety, so stay calm and offer comfort during the storm. Familiar items like toys or blankets can help soothe them.

Consider a Backup Caregiver: Put together a list of friends, relatives, animal boarding facilities and veterinarians who can care for your pets in an emergencies.

Post-Storm Caution: After the storm, keep your pets on a leash and supervise them outside. Debris, downed power lines, and contaminated water can pose serious dangers.

If you do lose your pet during a storm or hurricane, contact your local animal control agency. You can also search the Petco Love Lost website