Hurricane Helene Timeline: When can we expect to feel the impact in Georgia?

Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Habersham County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Chattooga County, Walton County, Cobb County, Gordon County, Towns County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Polk County, Banks County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Union County, Greene County, Putnam County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Bartow County, Walker County, Henry County, Dawson County, White County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Pike County, Coweta County, Hall County, Clayton County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Gwinnett County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Fannin County, Cherokee County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Jasper County, South Fulton County, Spalding County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Newton County, Murray County, Heard County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Troup County, Gilmer County, Upson County, Clay County
6
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

Hurricane Helene Timeline: When can we expect to feel the impact in Georgia?

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 12:24pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Helene is intensifying and was officially declared a hurricane shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

AccuWeather forecasters predict Helene could reach Category 4 strength while passing over the Gulf, with maximum sustained winds ranging between 130 and 156 mph. Helene is currently expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday evening. 

Live Helene updates: Storm reaches hurricane status as Georgia prepares for power outages, flooding

At present, landfall is anticipated somewhere along the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle, possibly in the Big Bend area. Evacuation orders have already been issued in three counties. Helene is expected to be one of the largest hurricanes of the century, with a wind swath over 400 miles wide—twice the size of Hurricanes Debby and Idalia.

Strong winds, flooding rain, and some tornadoes are forecasted to impact parts of the Southeast for the remainder of the week.

Expected Timeline (subject to change):

10:58 a.m. Wednesday: Helene officially became a hurricane. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, damaging winds, and flooding rains across Florida and the Southeastern U.S. 

11:15 a.m. Wednesday: Tropical Storm Watch issued for metro Atlanta until 7:30 p.m. due to an approaching cold front, with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds expected. Rainfall between 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Wednesday night: Tornadoes are possible in western Florida and southern Alabama as Helene approaches land.

Thursday: Tornado risks expand across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Rain will increase throughout southern Georgia, extending into metro Atlanta. East winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, are expected. Rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches.

7 p.m. Thursday: Helene is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Florida's Gulf Coast, with winds exceeding 110 mph and storm surges up to 15 feet.

Late Thursday night: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the metro Atlanta area, with heavy rain and high winds likely.

7 a.m. Friday: Helene is expected to reach the Atlanta area with winds around 35 mph and heavy rain, possibly bringing 4 to 8 inches of rainfall.

7 p.m. Friday: The storm is expected to move out of metro Atlanta, with shower chances decreasing to 10%. Northern Tennessee will begin to feel the remnants of Helene.

7 a.m. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected in metro Atlanta, with a high of 78°F, as Helene’s remnants move through Indiana and Illinois.

Note: These are NOT exact times. Storms are ALWAYS unpredictable and times WILL change. Please check back for updates.

