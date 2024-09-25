Hurricane Helene Timeline: When can we expect to feel the impact in Georgia?

article

Helene is intensifying and was officially declared a hurricane shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

AccuWeather forecasters predict Helene could reach Category 4 strength while passing over the Gulf, with maximum sustained winds ranging between 130 and 156 mph. Helene is currently expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday evening.

At present, landfall is anticipated somewhere along the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle, possibly in the Big Bend area. Evacuation orders have already been issued in three counties. Helene is expected to be one of the largest hurricanes of the century, with a wind swath over 400 miles wide—twice the size of Hurricanes Debby and Idalia.

Strong winds, flooding rain, and some tornadoes are forecasted to impact parts of the Southeast for the remainder of the week.

Expected Timeline (subject to change):

10:58 a.m. Wednesday: Helene officially became a hurricane. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, damaging winds, and flooding rains across Florida and the Southeastern U.S.

11:15 a.m. Wednesday: Tropical Storm Watch issued for metro Atlanta until 7:30 p.m. due to an approaching cold front, with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds expected. Rainfall between 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Wednesday night: Tornadoes are possible in western Florida and southern Alabama as Helene approaches land.

Thursday: Tornado risks expand across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Rain will increase throughout southern Georgia, extending into metro Atlanta. East winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, are expected. Rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches.

7 p.m. Thursday: Helene is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Florida's Gulf Coast, with winds exceeding 110 mph and storm surges up to 15 feet.

Late Thursday night: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the metro Atlanta area, with heavy rain and high winds likely.

7 a.m. Friday: Helene is expected to reach the Atlanta area with winds around 35 mph and heavy rain, possibly bringing 4 to 8 inches of rainfall.

7 p.m. Friday: The storm is expected to move out of metro Atlanta, with shower chances decreasing to 10%. Northern Tennessee will begin to feel the remnants of Helene.

7 a.m. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected in metro Atlanta, with a high of 78°F, as Helene’s remnants move through Indiana and Illinois.

Note: These are NOT exact times. Storms are ALWAYS unpredictable and times WILL change. Please check back for updates.

