Wednesday's storms small taste of what Hurricane Helene will bring in Georgia

In brief: Georgia faces severe weather from an approaching hurricane, with a tornado already reported. Tornado warning issued for Habersham and Rabun counties; power outages affect 6,000 customers. Fallen trees and flooding reported; metro Atlanta affected. State officials anticipate worse storms and significant power outages on Thursday.



While Georgia was preparing for Hurricane Helene, a powerful front moved through, which spun at least one tornado, dumping heavy rains, hail, and downing trees.

The National Weather Service will be investigating a report of a tornado in Habersham County on Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued around 2:44 p.m. for Habersham and Rabun counties after a thunderstorm, capable of producing a twister, was spotted about 5 miles southwest of Clarkesville, near Demorest.

The storm moved northeast at about 30 mph into Tallulah Falls.

"We had reports of a tornado that touched down in Habersham from this particular event. We’ve already seen some power outages around the state; I think about 6,000 customers in Habersham," said Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Damage was reported along the route, with at least one report of a tree that fell on a home near Demorest and flooding trapping people inside a salon in Cornelia.

A tree fell on a car at an apartment complex parking lot along Inman Village Parkway in Atlanta on Sept 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

In metro Atlanta, numerous trees were reportedly downed by Wednesday's storms, including a tree that fell on a car at 870 Inman Village Parkway NE.

State emergency managers warned that the storms, which will roll in with Hurricane Helene, would be worse.

"We’re going to see some significant power outages, probably unlike anything we’ve seen before," Stallings said.

The Georgia National Guard will deploy 250 guardsmen on Thursday, and an emergency response center was set up in Macon.