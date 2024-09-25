Wednesday's storms small taste of what Hurricane Helene will bring in Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:48 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:09 AM EDT until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:48 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Henry County, Butts County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Pike County, Upson County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Lamar County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Clay County

Wednesday's storms small taste of what Hurricane Helene will bring in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 26, 2024 12:02am EDT
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - While Georgia was preparing for Hurricane Helene, a powerful front moved through, which spun at least one tornado, dumping heavy rains, hail, and downing trees. 

The National Weather Service will be investigating a report of a tornado in Habersham County on Wednesday afternoon. 

A tornado warning was issued around 2:44 p.m. for Habersham and Rabun counties after a thunderstorm, capable of producing a twister, was spotted about 5 miles southwest of Clarkesville, near Demorest. 

RELATED: The latest on Helene | Closings/cancelations

The storm moved northeast at about 30 mph into Tallulah Falls. 

"We had reports of a tornado that touched down in Habersham from this particular event. We’ve already seen some power outages around the state; I think about 6,000 customers in Habersham," said Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. 

Damage was reported along the route, with at least one report of a tree that fell on a home near Demorest and flooding trapping people inside a salon in Cornelia. 

A tree fell on a car at an apartment complex parking lot along Inman Village Parkway in Atlanta on Sept 25, 2024.

A tree fell on a car at an apartment complex parking lot along Inman Village Parkway in Atlanta on Sept 25, 2024.  (FOX 5)

In metro Atlanta, numerous trees were reportedly downed by Wednesday's storms, including a tree that fell on a car at 870 Inman Village Parkway NE. 

State emergency managers warned that the storms, which will roll in with Hurricane Helene, would be worse. 

"We’re going to see some significant power outages, probably unlike anything we’ve seen before," Stallings said. 

The Georgia National Guard will deploy 250 guardsmen on Thursday, and an emergency response center was set up in Macon. 