Atlanta Braves games Wednesday, Thursday postponed ahead of Helene

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:48 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:48 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Henry County, Butts County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Jasper County, Greene County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Heard County, Pike County, Upson County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Putnam County, Lamar County, Union County, Towns County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Floyd County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Lumpkin County, White County, Banks County, Jackson County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Madison County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Barrow County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Morgan County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Clay County

Atlanta Braves games Wednesday, Thursday postponed ahead of Helene

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 5:37pm EDT
Atlanta Braves
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 06: A general view outside the stadium prior to the game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Heavy rains ahead of Hurricane Helene caused the postponement of the final two games of a crucial series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

The Braves announced they will play a double header against the Mets on Monday at 1:10 p.m. Monday is a single-admission doubleheader with only one ticket required for both games, the team announced. 

The Mets (87-70) went into the day with a half-game lead over Arizona in the wild-card race, with the Braves (86-71) a full game back. Two of those teams will make the playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday with the best-of-three wild-card round.

The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the series.'

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are not valid for Monday. If you have a ticket for Thursday’s game, that will be honored for Monday’s double header.

Live Helene Updates

Georgia Power anticipates outages during hurricane

Georgia Power crews are mobilizing and gearing up to respond to Hurricane Helene's impact on Georgia. FOX 5 Atlanta got a closer look to what their preparation entails.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Helene was a Category 1 storm still churning in the Gulf of Mexico, but slowly trekking northward. The storm is expected to continue its northward movement, making landfall between the Big Bend and Tallahassee.

A Hurricane Warning has been declared for southwestern Georgia. North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, is under a Tropical Storm Warning. 

OTHER STORIES

Heavy rain, high winds, flooding, and power outages are anticipated across the state as Helene moves through.

Georgia Gov. Biran Kemp declared a state of emergency for all the state ahead of the storm's arrival.