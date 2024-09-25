Atlanta Braves games Wednesday, Thursday postponed ahead of Helene
ATLANTA - Heavy rains ahead of Hurricane Helene caused the postponement of the final two games of a crucial series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets
The Braves announced they will play a double header against the Mets on Monday at 1:10 p.m. Monday is a single-admission doubleheader with only one ticket required for both games, the team announced.
The Mets (87-70) went into the day with a half-game lead over Arizona in the wild-card race, with the Braves (86-71) a full game back. Two of those teams will make the playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday with the best-of-three wild-card round.
The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the series.'
Tickets for Wednesday’s game are not valid for Monday. If you have a ticket for Thursday’s game, that will be honored for Monday’s double header.
Live Helene Updates
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Helene was a Category 1 storm still churning in the Gulf of Mexico, but slowly trekking northward. The storm is expected to continue its northward movement, making landfall between the Big Bend and Tallahassee.
A Hurricane Warning has been declared for southwestern Georgia. North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, is under a Tropical Storm Warning.
OTHER STORIES
- Helene to impact high school football games | Rescheduled times and dates
- Hurricane Helene: Here's how to prepare for severe storms, power outages
- Hurricane Helene cancelations/closings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia
- How to protect your pets during hurricanes, severe weather
- JD Vance postpones Georgia campaign stops due to Hurricane Helene
Heavy rain, high winds, flooding, and power outages are anticipated across the state as Helene moves through.
Georgia Gov. Biran Kemp declared a state of emergency for all the state ahead of the storm's arrival.