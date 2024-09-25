Atlanta Braves games Wednesday, Thursday postponed ahead of Helene

article

Heavy rains ahead of Hurricane Helene caused the postponement of the final two games of a crucial series between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets

The Braves announced they will play a double header against the Mets on Monday at 1:10 p.m. Monday is a single-admission doubleheader with only one ticket required for both games, the team announced.

The Mets (87-70) went into the day with a half-game lead over Arizona in the wild-card race, with the Braves (86-71) a full game back. Two of those teams will make the playoffs, which are set to begin Tuesday with the best-of-three wild-card round.

The Braves beat the Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the series.'

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are not valid for Monday. If you have a ticket for Thursday’s game, that will be honored for Monday’s double header.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Helene was a Category 1 storm still churning in the Gulf of Mexico, but slowly trekking northward. The storm is expected to continue its northward movement, making landfall between the Big Bend and Tallahassee.

A Hurricane Warning has been declared for southwestern Georgia. North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Heavy rain, high winds, flooding, and power outages are anticipated across the state as Helene moves through.

Georgia Gov. Biran Kemp declared a state of emergency for all the state ahead of the storm's arrival.