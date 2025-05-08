Furkids scam: Shelter issues warning about impersonators out to get your money

The Brief The animal rescue and shelter, Furkids, is warning the community about multiple scams being carried out in its name. Furkids reports that a man has been scammed out of more than $2,000 after a fraudster posed as the shelter and demanded money to treat his missing pet. Furkids says fake Furkids Venmo accounts have been circulating for several months, requesting money. The animal shelter also had a $15,000 check fraudulently cashed, which was meant for a vendor working on its new dog shelter. The shelter's founder believes the check was stolen in the mail.



What we know:

The animal rescue and shelter, Furkids, is warning the community about multiple scams being carried out in its name.

This past weekend, a man who had been looking for his missing cat got scammed after learning that the person asking for $2,700 to treat what he was told was his injured cat was not from Furkids.

The scam victim has still not located his pet.

Furkids says that for several months, there have been a number of reported fake Furkids Venmo accounts requesting money from unsuspecting people.

The fraud stretches even further.

The more-than-two-decade-old organization is building a dog shelter at its Cumming headquarters.

A $15,000 check mailed to a vendor in Norcross working on the project was fraudulently cashed.

The shelter believes it was stolen in the mail.

Officials with Furkids are warning about someone scamming residents in their name.

What they're saying:

Furkids CEO and founder Samantha Shelton tells FOX 5 Atlanta she cannot believe how cruel people can be. "The number of scams against pet lovers is scary," says Shelton. "People want to do what they can for their animals, and they are going to be victimized if they are not careful."

Shelton says donating on its website is a much safer way to donate money.

She says one clue a Venmo account might be fake is that Furkids is spelled as one word, not two. "Be careful, investigate, don't just send money."