Six men sentenced in major Atlanta drug trafficking bust linked to Mexico

Six men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl throughout metro Atlanta, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Timeline:

According to prosecutors, the investigation revealed that the organization was supplied by a source in Mexico and trafficked liquid methamphetamine across the border, later converting it into crystal form for distribution.

In December 2022, Erik Josue Rosales-Lopez was arrested at a residence used to process liquid methamphetamine mixed with paint. He had previously sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent and was found in possession of 11 kilograms of crystal meth during the arrest.

In April 2023, authorities arrested Brayan Garcia-Picasso and Bryan Pacheco-Carranza following a traffic stop that yielded 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. Agents later confirmed the residence they had left was being used as a meth lab, where another six kilograms and processing equipment were seized.

In June 2023, agents arrested Alex Chamorro-Valencia after nearly a kilogram of meth was found in a vehicle he was driving. A search of the residence he had left revealed another meth lab containing 15 gallons of liquid meth and 135 kilograms of crystal meth. Hedgarciney Gameno-Cortez was arrested at that location.

What's next:

The following defendants were convicted and sentenced:

Juventino Rodriguez : Sentenced to 54 months in prison, four years supervised release. Charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl; pled guilty Dec. 19, 2024.

Brayan Garcia-Picasso : Sentenced to 12.5 years in prison, four years supervised release. Charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; pled guilty Nov. 7, 2023.

Bryan Pacheco-Carranza : Sentenced to 6 years in prison, three years supervised release. Charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; pled guilty Jan. 18, 2024.

Alex Chamorro-Valencia : Sentenced to 8 years in prison, four years supervised release. Charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine; pled guilty Oct. 16, 2023.

Hedgarciney Gameno-Cortez : Sentenced to 8 years in prison, four years supervised release. Charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine; pled guilty Feb. 28, 2024.

Erik Josue Rosales-Lopez: Sentenced to 7 years in prison, three years supervised release. Charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; pled guilty July 31, 2023.

What they're saying:

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Steven N. Schrank said the case reflects HSI’s role in "dismantling transnational drug trafficking organizations operating in our communities."

"These defendants distributed substantial amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with no regard for the grave public safety risk," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "Our Office will continue to closely coordinate with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to prosecute drug traffickers and prevent dangerous narcotics from poisoning our communities."

"These drug traffickers endangered countless lives," said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. "DEA will continue to aggressively pursue the criminals that contribute to the drug crisis."