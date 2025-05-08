Interview: Rep. Buddy Carter confident he can unseat Sen. Ossoff in 2026

The Brief Rep. Buddy Carter cited strong support for President Donald Trump and "America First" policies in Georgia as key reasons he believes he can defeat Sen. Jon Ossoff. Carter criticized the Biden-Harris administration and Ossoff’s alignment with its policies, saying Georgians are ready for a change. He expressed confidence in winning both the Republican primary and the general election in 2026.



U.S. Representative Buddy Carter officially announced his candidacy Thursday for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jon Ossoff, becoming the first Republican to enter the 2026 race.

What we know:

Carter, who currently represents Georgia’s 1st Congressional District, rolled out his campaign with strong rhetoric and a clear alignment with President Donald Trump. In an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta, Carter expressed confidence that he can win the Republican primary and unseat Ossoff in the general election.

What they're saying:

Rep. Carter is not mincing words and says he is ready to go head-to-head with incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.

"Jon Ossoff is not for you. I am for you," Carter said.

When asked if he thought he could beat Sen. Ossoff when some Republicans have even said he might be unbeatable, Rep. Carter responded, "We will take him because Georgians voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the last election. Georgians voted overwhelmingly for the America First policy. They were tired of the Biden-Harris administration and the policies that Jon Ossoff supported with them."

A longtime pharmacist and owner of Carter’s Pharmacy, the congressman highlighted issues he plans to prioritize if elected to the Senate, including veterans’ affairs, postal service concerns, and economic policy. He emphasized his support for Georgia’s veteran population and pledged to continue championing their needs on a statewide level.

Carter also commented on Georgia’s national political visibility, saying, "Every Georgian is a Republican with the exception of our two senators, and I would submit to you that that’s an anomaly that needs to be corrected."

As speculation swirls about other potential Republican challengers, Carter acknowledged that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is considering entering the race but said they are friends and hopes she will support him if she decides not to run.

The other side:

In response to Carter's announcement, Senator Ossoff released a statement expressing confidence in his reelection chances, regardless of who emerges from the Republican primary.