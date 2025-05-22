Expand / Collapse search

Dalton college student released from ICE custody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 22, 2025 11:13pm EDT
Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old who was brought to the US illegally as a child, is in ICE custody after she was pulled over for illegally turning right on red in Georgia. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

The Brief

    • Ximena Arias-Cristobal was released from ICE custody after being granted a $1,500 immigration bond. Her release followed a wrongful arrest during a traffic stop.
    • Her case has attracted national attention, leading to protests and donations to a GoFundMe campaign to cover her legal costs. She has received strong support from community members and families she has worked for.
    • Despite the charges being dropped, Arias-Cristobal still faces immigration proceedings because of her undocumented status. Her legal team anticipates a delay of at least a year before her next court appearance due to a backlog in federal cases.

DALTON, Ga. - Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student from Dalton, was released from ICE custody on Thursday evening, according to her lawyer.

Arias-Cristobal was granted a $1,500 immigration bond after spending more than two weeks in ICE custody following a traffic stop that resulted in a wrongful arrest. 

What they're saying:

Dustin Baxter, her attorney, tells FOX 5 that the bond was paid first thing Thursday morning, but that she was released late in the evening.

"We are glad that she will finally be reunited with her family," he said.

Arias-Cristobal’s case has drawn national attention, sparking protests, and donations to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support her legal costs. Supporters, including community members and families she has worked for as a babysitter, have rallied around her, calling for her immediate release and return home.

The backstory:

Arias-Cristobal, a student at Dalton State College and a Mexican national, was arrested on May 5 for allegedly making an illegal right turn on red and driving without a license. She was initially booked into the Whitfield County Jail before being transferred to the Stewart Detention Center, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Georgia.

However, just days later, the City of Dalton dropped all charges after reviewing dashcam footage and determining she had been mistakenly identified. Officials confirmed her vehicle was not involved in the traffic violation that led to her arrest.

Despite the dropped charges, Arias-Cristobal remained in ICE custody because of her undocumented status. Her legal team has been advocating for her release through the immigration system since the charges were cleared.

What you can do:

While her release is imminent, Arias-Cristobal still faces immigration proceedings ahead. Her legal team anticipates that she won't appear in immigration court for at least a year due to the significant backlog of federal cases.

The Source: FOX 5 spoke with Dustin Baxter, attorney for Ximena Arias-Cristobal, for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.

