Atlanta man faces felony charges after high-speed chase, gun incident in Villa Rica

The Brief Kevin Lynch allegedly pointed a firearm at police and led officers on a high-speed chase through Carroll County. The pursuit ended with a PIT maneuver, resulting in Lynch and passenger Julia Brown being taken into custody without injuries. Lynch faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



An Atlanta man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at police and leading officers on a dangerous pursuit through Carroll County on Thursday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Villa Rica Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:58 a.m. on June 5, when Officer Scott McKinnon attempted to stop a Ram truck for illegal window tint on Highway 61 near Interstate 20. The truck, driven by Kevin Lynch, initially continued to roll forward before halting in the fast lane.

As a backup unit arrived, officers approached the vehicle and saw Lynch holding a firearm in his right hand, pointing it at the driver’s side window, seemingly waiting for an officer to approach. Officers immediately retreated and issued commands, but Lynch sped off, prompting a pursuit.

The chase stretched from the original traffic stop location to Old Airport Road in Carrollton. During the pursuit, Lynch struck two uninvolved vehicles, and debris from the chase damaged a third. Officers also observed occupants of the truck throwing items out of the vehicle as it fled.

Authorities employed a PIT maneuver to disable the truck, bringing the situation to an end. With assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Carrollton Police Department, both occupants were taken into custody without injury to suspects, officers, or bystanders.

What's next:

Lynch faces charges including two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony fleeing and eluding, multiple counts of hit and run, and numerous traffic offenses.

The passenger, identified as Julia Brown of Atlanta, is charged with tampering with evidence, criminal trespass, obstruction, and littering.

What we don't know:

Police said the investigation remains active.