Dalton college student being held by ICE granted bond

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student from Dalton, Georgia, has been granted a $1,500 immigration bond after spending more than two weeks in ICE custody following a traffic stop that resulted in a wrongful arrest. She is expected to be home by Thursday, according to her attorney's firm.

What we know:

The bond was secured during a rescheduled hearing on May 21, after a technical outage forced the original proceeding to be postponed. Arias-Cristobal's attorney confirmed that the government waived its right to appeal the bond decision, allowing her family to move forward with payment.

"Ximena was given the minimal amount of bond possible under the law, $1,500! The judge had reviewed Ximena’s case in detail and determined that Ximena is in fact not a flight risk or a danger to the community in the least. The Department of Homeland Security indicated that it would not appeal the judge’s decision. The family will pay the bond ASAP and Ximena will be home with her family tomorrow afternoon at the latest," Dustin Baxter said.

Arias-Cristobal’s case has drawn national attention, sparking protests and nearly $90,000 in donations to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support her legal costs. Supporters, including community members and families she has worked for as a babysitter, have rallied around her, calling for her immediate release and return home.

The backstory:

Arias-Cristobal, a student at Dalton State College and a Mexican national, was arrested on May 5 for allegedly making an illegal right turn on red and driving without a license. She was initially booked into the Whitfield County Jail before being transferred to the Stewart Detention Center, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Georgia.

However, just days later, the City of Dalton dropped all charges after reviewing dashcam footage and determining she had been mistakenly identified. Officials confirmed her vehicle was not involved in the traffic violation that led to her arrest.

Despite the dropped charges, Arias-Cristobal remained in ICE custody because of her undocumented status. Her legal team has been advocating for her release through the immigration system since the charges were cleared.

What's next:

With the bond granted and payment underway, Arias-Cristobal is expected to return home by May 22. Her legal team says they are preparing for the next phase of her immigration case.

While her release is imminent, Arias-Cristobal still faces immigration proceedings ahead. Her legal team says the fight isn’t over, but today’s outcome is a critical first step in reuniting her with her family and community.