Dalton drops charges against college student now facing deportation

The Brief All charges against 19-year-old Ximena Arias-Cristobal were dropped after video evidence showed she was not the driver who committed the traffic violation during a May 5 stop in Dalton. Arias-Cristobal remains in ICE custody and faces deportation, despite being cleared of the traffic charges that led to her arrest. Supporters are calling for her release, saying she was brought to the U.S. as a child and has lived in Georgia for most of her life, but does not qualify for DACA.



Charges have been dropped against a 19-year-old college student who was arrested during a traffic stop in Dalton earlier this month—a case that has drawn national attention and sparked outrage among immigration advocates and members of the community.

What we know:

The City of Dalton confirmed Monday that all charges against 19-year-old Ximena Arias-Cristobal were dismissed after a review of police dash cam video showed she was not the driver who committed the traffic violation that led to her arrest on May 5. Arias-Cristobal had been cited for making an improper turn and driving without a valid license. However, Dalton police now say she was mistakenly identified.

According to the city, video from the incident revealed that a black pickup truck made an illegal right turn at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Thornton Avenue, where right turns on red are prohibited. Arias-Cristobal was driving a dark gray pickup truck that happened to be part of a line of cars turning left at the same time the officer attempted to pursue the actual offending vehicle. When the officer caught up with her near Crawford Street, he stopped her vehicle and made contact. Audio of the initial interaction was not recorded.

The Dalton Police Department, the prosecuting attorney, and city officials reviewed the video and determined Arias-Cristobal’s vehicle was not the one that committed the traffic violation. She was cleared of both the improper turn and license charges, and the City Attorney notified her legal representatives of the decision to drop the case.

The backstory:

Arias-Cristobal, a student at Dalton State College, was arrested during the traffic stop and transported to the Whitfield County Jail. There, authorities determined she was undocumented and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). She was transferred to the Stewart Detention Center in southwest Georgia.

According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, Arias-Cristobal admitted she is in the U.S. without legal status and does not have an application pending with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Although she has an international driver's license, her mother had taken possession of it prior to the stop, and the arresting officer did not accept it as valid.

What they're saying:

Supporters of Arias-Cristobal, including neighbors, friends, and her former employer, have rallied for her release since the college student was arrested. A GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for her bond and legal fees has drawn wide support. The fundraiser was started by Hannah Jones, a local mother who says Arias-Cristobal has babysat her children for years.

"She has babysat for my kids for years. We adore her. Ximena is my close friend and my children’s favorite babysitter," Jones wrote.

Arias-Cristobal’s younger sister, Aurora, tearfully described the impact on her family. "Sometimes I’m sad and I cry because I can’t believe my sister is in jail. And then I’m angry because how could somebody do that to a 19-year-old college student?"

Her mother, through Aurora’s translation, said she is devastated over her daughter’s detention and fears what will happen next.

Dozens of protesters also gathered last Friday outside the Plaza Fiesta in DeKalb County, calling for the release of Arias-Cristobal and her father.

The other side:

Arias-Cristobal’s father, Jose Francisco Arias-Tovar, was also arrested recently in an unrelated traffic incident for speeding and driving without a license. He is being held at the same ICE facility. DHS officials say both admitted to being in the country illegally and do not have pending immigration cases.

"The family will be able to return to Mexico together," a DHS spokesperson said. "Mr. Tovar had ample opportunity to seek a legal pathway to citizenship. He chose not to. We are not ignoring the rule of law."

The agency also pointed to alternatives, noting that migrants who self-deport using the CBP One app may be eligible to return legally in the future.

What's next:

Despite the dismissal of all criminal charges, Arias-Cristobal remains in ICE custody. Federal immigration proceedings are handled separately from local criminal matters, and it remains unclear whether her release will be considered or expedited in light of the dropped charges.

Immigration advocates say the case highlights the real-world consequences of minor police stops turning into life-altering events for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Arias-Cristobal came to the U.S. from Mexico in 2010 at the age of four. She apparently does not qualify for DACA and has no legal pathway to remain in the country under current immigration law.

The college student's lawyer, Dustin Baxter, released the following statement after receiving word that the City of Dalton was dropping charges against his client:

"After suffering for more than a week in Police and ICE custody, it turns out it is all based on a police mistake. The tragedy of our system is that there is no remedy for Ximena, as ICE does not care about fairness or justice. We will fight for her release at her bond hearing, and then try to restore some sense of normalcy to her life."