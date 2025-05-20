Georgia college student facing deportation heading to court for bond hearing

article

Ximena Arias-Cristobal's case has drawn national attention and has led to multiple protests in the community as advocates push for her release.

What we know:

Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old Mexican national, was arrested by police in Dalton, Georgia, on May 5 after illegally turning right on red and driving without a license, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVC in Chattanooga.

At the time, the Dalton State College student was taken to the Whitfield County Jail before being transferred to the Stewart Detention Center – a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility – in Southwest Georgia.

Last week, the City of Dalton confirmed that all charges were dropped against Arias-Cristobal, saying that she had been mistakenly identified and did not make the illegal right turn that led to her arrest.

The Dalton Police Department, the prosecuting attorney, and city officials reviewed the video and determined Arias-Cristobal’s vehicle was not the one that committed the traffic violation. She was cleared of both the improper turn and license charges, and the City Attorney notified her legal representatives of the decision to drop the case.

What they're saying:

Supporters of Arias-Cristobal, including neighbors, friends, and her former employer, have rallied for her release since the college student was arrested. A GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for her bond and legal fees has raised nearly $90,000.

The fundraiser was started by Hannah Jones, a local mother who says Arias-Cristobal has babysat her children for years.

"She has babysat for my kids for years. We adore her. Ximena is my close friend and my children’s favorite babysitter," Jones wrote.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old Mexican national, is in an ICE detention facility in Georgia after she was arrested during a traffic stop for illegally turning right on red and driving without a license. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

She said that she hopes to have a celebration when Arias-Cristobal "returns home."

Attorney Dustin Baxter, who is representing Arias-Cristobal, called her case "devastating."

"The problem with this administration's policy with immigration is it doesn't differentiate between hardened criminals and innocent people who get caught up in the mix," he told FOX 5 last week.

The other side:

Arias-Cristobal’s father, Jose Francisco Arias-Tovar, was also arrested recently in an unrelated traffic incident for speeding and driving without a license. He is being held at the same ICE facility. DHS officials say both admitted to being in the country illegally and do not have pending immigration cases.

"The family will be able to return to Mexico together," a DHS spokesperson said previously. "Mr. Tovar had ample opportunity to seek a legal pathway to citizenship. He chose not to. We are not ignoring the rule of law."

The agency also pointed to alternatives, noting that migrants who self-deport using the CBP One app may be eligible to return legally in the future.

What's next:

Despite the dismissal of all criminal charges, Arias-Cristobal remains in ICE custody.

A bond hearing for Arias-Cristobal will take place on Tuesday morning. Her attorney says they will "fight for her release" on an immigration bond.